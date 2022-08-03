StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 6.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

