Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $72.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,954 shares of company stock worth $12,209,276. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

