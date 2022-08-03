SVB Leerink Weighs in on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.94). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

