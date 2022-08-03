S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Head to Head Comparison

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for S&W Seed and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 TerrAscend 0 1 8 0 2.89

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 455.25%. TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 380.97%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -33.98% -42.66% -18.80% TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares S&W Seed and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.46 -$19.17 million ($0.66) -1.40 TerrAscend $210.42 million 2.17 $3.11 million N/A N/A

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than S&W Seed.

Summary

TerrAscend beats S&W Seed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.