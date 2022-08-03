Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 158.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

