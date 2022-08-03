System1 (NYSE:SST) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Financial Contrast

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for System1 and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 103.92%. Oblong has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than System1.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

System1 has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares System1 and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Oblong $7.74 million 1.23 -$9.05 million ($0.34) -0.91

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oblong.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -39.62% -7.99% Oblong -138.13% -44.61% -38.42%

Summary

Oblong beats System1 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

