Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Up 21.8% in July

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

TCMD stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 166.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

