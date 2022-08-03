TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 428,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,010,824 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $4.92.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAL. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

