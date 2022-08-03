Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,125 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 77,159 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

