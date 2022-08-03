TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.06 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.