Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7,726.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $250.85 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.01 and a 12-month high of $405.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.37 and a 200 day moving average of $299.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

