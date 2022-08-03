Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 101.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tellurian by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,756,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,605,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 106,898 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Stock Down 8.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

