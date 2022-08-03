Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 15,128.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the period. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,598 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,420 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE TME opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.