Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 15,128.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

