Terry Earley Buys 1,180 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veritex Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.46. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Veritex by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Veritex by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

