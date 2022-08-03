Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 589,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

