The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 9,070 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,638,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.