The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €102.00 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €102.00 ($105.15) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Varta in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Varta in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

ETR VAR1 opened at €75.84 ($78.19) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.60. Varta has a 52-week low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a 52-week high of €165.90 ($171.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

