The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €102.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) received a €102.00 ($105.15) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Varta in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Varta in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Varta Price Performance

ETR VAR1 opened at €75.84 ($78.19) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.60. Varta has a 52-week low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a 52-week high of €165.90 ($171.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63.

About Varta

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.