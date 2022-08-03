The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 924.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,495,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Shares of HD opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $309.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

