The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 924.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,495,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.61. The firm has a market cap of $309.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.