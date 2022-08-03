The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.76.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

