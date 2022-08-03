Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Position Lowered by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $191,514,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 576,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 106,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

TRI stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

