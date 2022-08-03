Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Up 22.7% in July

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of TSEM opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 958,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,394,000 after purchasing an additional 84,019 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

