Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.59.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More
