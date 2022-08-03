Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

