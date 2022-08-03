Traders Buy High Volume of Lockheed Martin Call Options (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,398 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 10,390 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $428.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.21.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.7% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

