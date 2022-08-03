Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gerdau Put Options (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,881 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 386% compared to the average daily volume of 593 put options.

Gerdau Stock Up 1.3 %

GGB stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Gerdau by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

