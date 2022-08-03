Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.54. Transocean shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 392,542 shares trading hands.

The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Transocean

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.81.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.