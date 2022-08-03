Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.35% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

