TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other TrueCar news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,841.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 776,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $236.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

