TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 527,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,403 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TTM Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,687.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also

