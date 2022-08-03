UBS Group Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $27.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,521,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,985,879.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 88,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,521,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,879.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 996,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,408,007 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

