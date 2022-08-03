UBS Group Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $27.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,521,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,985,879.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 88,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,521,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,879.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 996,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,408,007 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

