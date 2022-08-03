Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,746.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 161,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 892.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $392.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.19 and its 200-day moving average is $387.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.