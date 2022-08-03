UP Fintech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 22,956 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 8,973 call options.
TIGR stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
