UP Fintech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 22,956 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 8,973 call options.

TIGR stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in UP Fintech by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 656,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 498,839 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 227,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 167,393 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

