US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 512.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in US Ecology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

