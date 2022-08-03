US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Nuclear Price Performance

US Nuclear stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

