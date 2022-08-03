US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
US Nuclear Price Performance
US Nuclear stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.
US Nuclear Company Profile
