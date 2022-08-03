Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

