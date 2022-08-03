Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 1.3% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $85.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

