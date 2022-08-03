Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €64.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($65.98) price target by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Varta in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($67.53) target price on Varta in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($105.15) target price on Varta in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Varta in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of Varta stock opened at €75.84 ($78.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63. Varta has a one year low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a one year high of €165.90 ($171.03).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

