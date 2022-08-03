VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 460.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $245.50 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $221.00 and a 52 week high of $485.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 286 to CHF 290 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

