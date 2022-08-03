VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells $127,958.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $193.11 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.70.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $10,236,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $4,642,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

