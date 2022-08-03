Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €124.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €124.00 ($127.84) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($115.46) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($117.53) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($115.46) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Vinci Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPA DG opened at €91.42 ($94.25) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.79. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($91.55).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

