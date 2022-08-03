Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:V opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $247.83.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
