Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

V opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $247.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Visa

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.