Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 135 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.79) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.49) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.82 ($1.93).
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 120.72 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.96. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The company has a market cap of £33.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2,012.00.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
