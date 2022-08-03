Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective by research analysts at in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. ‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($325.77) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($180.41) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($178.35) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($164.95) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

VOW3 stock opened at €141.52 ($145.90) on Monday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a fifty-two week high of €210.60 ($217.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €141.02 and a 200-day moving average of €155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

