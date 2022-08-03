Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($237.11) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($180.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($196.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €225.00 ($231.96) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($180.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €141.52 ($145.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €155.18. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a 12-month high of €210.60 ($217.11).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

