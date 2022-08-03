Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €230.00 by Warburg Research

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($242.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($180.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($325.77) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 2.1 %

Volkswagen stock opened at €141.52 ($145.90) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €155.18. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a fifty-two week high of €210.60 ($217.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

