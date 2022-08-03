W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $545.00 and last traded at $544.88, with a volume of 3952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $543.53.

The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.38.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.98.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

