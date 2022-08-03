Wabash National Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wabash National in a report released on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wabash National Stock Down 3.6 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $861.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wabash National by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

