Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 399,579 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $18.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Wabash National Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $861.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

